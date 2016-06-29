36 killed in Istanbul airport explosions, Prime Minister says

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 36 people were killed in three explosions at the main airport in Istanbul, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Milliyet reports.

Earlier Earlier Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said about 31 killed and another 147 people wounded.

Three suspects blew themselves up at Istanbul Ataturk Airport after police fired on them, government officials said.

He earlier said one "terrorist at the international terminal entrance first opened fire with a Kalashnikov and then blew himself up".

The attackers detonated their explosives at the entrance of the international terminal before entering the X-ray security check, officials said.

Hand grenades were thrown during the attack, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk said.

In recent months Turkey has suffered several attacks linked to Kurdish or "Islamic State" group militants.

Source: Trend.az