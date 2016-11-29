36 people evacuated from children's hospital in Almaty due to smoke

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 36 people, including 26 children, 6 mothers and 4 medical personnel, were evacuated from a children's hospital in Almaty city after it caught fire, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Suspicious smoke and fire were reported at 8:02 p.m. Smoke was observed on the fourth floor of the children's hospital №2 in Auezov district.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. 36 people were evacuated due to the smoke," official spokesperson of the Almaty department for emergencies Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform correspondent.



The fire covered an area of only 2 sq.m. and was liquidated before arrival of the firefighters.