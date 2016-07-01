360 projects planned to be implemented within industrialization program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to implement 360 projects allowing to create 72 thousand jobs in Kazakhstan within the industrialization program, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek informed during the sitting on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

"In the car industry we plan to begin exporting cars to Russia and Central Asia in 3-4 years. In total, we plan to implement 360 projects allowing to create 72 thousand jobs in the processing industry within the state industrialization program," Zh. Kassymbek informed.

According to him, the share of the processed goods made 30%, and the share of export made KZT 14 bln, and the labour productivity in the processing industry equaled 40%.