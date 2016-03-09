37 more intl observers accredited - CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has accredited 37 more foreign observers for the oncoming March 20 Parliamentary Elections. An appropriate resolution was adopted today at a session of the CEC.

"At the recommendation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the CEC has accredited 37 observers from two election observation missions, one international organization and one foreign country," member of the CEC Marat Sarsembayev said.

19 observers were accredited from the CIS Mission, 8 are from the SCO Mission, 7 are from the TurkPA and 3 are from Ukraine.

"As of March 9, 2016 the CEC has accredited 345 observers from three missions of the OSCE/ODIHR, CIS and SCO, two international organizations - OIC and TurkPA, as well as ten foreign countries," he clarified.

Besides, as of March 3, 2016 the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs accredited 116 representatives of foreign mass media from 28 countries.

The accreditation of the observers from foreign countries and international organizations will last till March 14, 2016.