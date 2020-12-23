  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    380 coronavirus patients treated at Tengiz oilfield

    19:03, 23 December 2020
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 62 more coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department’s press service informs.

    11 patients are from Atyrau, while 39 are from Tengiz oilfield. 20 people have symptoms. As of today 100 patients are staying at regional infectious diseases hospital, 16 at the district infectious diseases hospital, 380 at the infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz. Notably, 24 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!