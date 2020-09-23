380 whales dead in Tasmania's worst mass stranding

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Despite ongoing rescue efforts, 380 of the pilot whales beached in the Australian state of Tasmania’s worst mass stranding event have died, authorities said Wednesday.

In a late-afternoon update, the state's Marine Conservation Program (MCP) «confirmed that 380 whales from the stranding have died» but added that «50 whales have been rescued,» and 30 animals remain alive, with rescue efforts continuing, EFE-EPA reports.