383 houses being built for residents of flood-hit Maktaaral

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, a meeting of the working group on social issues was held in Maktaaral district, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

The event was attended by the head of the secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan of the Turkestan region, head of the regional headquarters for social affairs Gani Rysbekov, first deputy chairman of the Turkestan regional branch of the Nur Otan party Beissen Tazhibayev, representatives of district parties, Akims of rural districts affected by the flood.

The working group got acquainted with the construction of a new microdistrict near the village of Myrzakent.

It is worth noting that today 383 residential buildings are under construction here for those affected by the flood. 193 of them are being built at the expense of the government reserve, 190 - at the expense of funds. 20 houses are being built with the support of the Bіz Birgemіz foundation under the Nur Otan party.

As earlier reported, the dam burst as heavy downpours and storms hit Uzbekistan on May 1. As a result the state of emergency was declared there.