&#39;Assyl Bala&#39; thanked N. Nazarbayev for things given within Charity Campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of "Assyl Bala" republican association thanked President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the things presented within the Charity Campaign, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The address reads that Kazakhstan demonstrates its constant success in social and economic development of the country thanks to the experience of N. Nazarbayev and his efforts.

"We would like to thank you for the support of charity that continues to develop in Kazakhstan. You personally show how to help socially vulnerable layers of the population and children in particular," the authors wrote.

The members of "Assyl Bala" republican association also expressed their gratitude to the Head of State for the things presented within the Charity Campaign.

"All the income of the campaign will be sent for implementation of "Gumyr ushin" project that is aimed to help ensure the access for the children of Kazakhstan to the latest achievements of the world medicine and medical examination and treat of oncology diseases and to international bank of stem cells," the letter reads.

In conclusion, the authors wished N. Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan prosperity, achievement of all the goals we have and bright future for the country.