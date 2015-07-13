&#39;Astana EXPO-2017&#39; raffles 2 tickets to Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national company "Astana EXPO-2017" has announced photo contest #HelloEXPO2017.

According to the press service of the company, users of social networking traveling abroad are encouraged to share their photos wearing branded t-shirts EXPO 2017. The author of the most creative photo will enjoy two tickets to Milan. The contest runs from July 13 to August 31, 2015. Uniquely designed EXPO t-shirts containing short inscriptions - "Kazakhstan is the birthplace of tulips", "Kazakhstan is the birthplace of apples" can be obtained having an air ticket or boarding pass. T-shirts are available at the promotional racks installed at the airports of Astana and Almaty, and at the following addresses: Almaty, Makatayev Str, 117a, office 524; Astana, Tauelsizdik Street, 34, ASTANA MALL, 3 floor. T-shirts are available from 13 July to 10 August 2015. Photo sharing is to be made on Instagram and VKontakte, hashtag #HelloEXPO2017. The results of the contest will be summed up by an independent jury on 8 September 2015.