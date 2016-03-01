&#39;Bright flash&#39; seen in skies over Scotland

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Footage has been recorded of what appears to be a meteor in the sky over north east Scotland, BBC News reports.

Police received a large number of calls after a big, bright flash was seen, with people reporting seeing a blue, white or green light, with some saying they also heard a rumbling sound.

There is speculation it could have been a meteor or may have been a sonic boom.

The light appears to have been seen as far south as Berwickshire in the Scottish Borders and Newcastle.

The Met Office said the event was "not weather-related" as there were no thunder storms recorded on Monday night.

The reports of a "fireball" appear to sound like a meteor, which has burned up as it entered the Earth's upper atmosphere and caused the enormous flash that lit up the night sky. This has not yet been confirmed.

Driving instructor Bill Addison, from Buckie in Moray, recorded what appeared to be a meteor shooting across the sky on his dashboard camera.

Mike Fleming captured similar footage on the road between Dunecht and Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire.

