39 educational facilities to be commissioned in Almaty region this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of 353 new social facilities will begin in Almaty region this year. According to the regional press service, those facilities include 70 education and health-related facilities, 35 engineering infrastructure facilities, 31 veterinary facilities and more.

Of 353, 288 social facilities are expected to be constructed and put into commission this year.



Educational sphere remains one of the priorities in Almaty region. According to the regional construction department, construction of 48 educational facilities is presently underway in the region. 39 facilities are to be commissioned in 2017 and 9 more - in 2018.



It should be noted that new sports and health complexes are also being built in the region.