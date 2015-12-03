&#39;Frozen conflicts&#39; pose serious threat to common security — Serbian foreign minister

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Unresolved "frozen conflicts" continue posing a serious threat to our common security, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, the incumbent OSCE chairperson-in-office, said at a meeting of the 22nd Council of the OSCE Foreign Ministers that opened in Belgrade on Thursday.

"We should support and multiply our efforts to develop relevant negotiating formats," Dacic concluded.

"At the same time, transnational and global threats and challenges continue undermining security in and beyond the OSCE region. Terrorism, organized crime, climate change and the current migration crisis require urgent, resolute and coordinated response from all of us," Dacic said in his speech.

"Since we agreed to condemn the terror attacks on the Sinai Peninsula, in Paris and in Ankara, we should continue staying unanimous in the desire to continue our common struggle against this global and omnipresent threat. I resolutely condemn these attacks and I would like to present condolences to the governments of countries that suffered in those attacks and to the families of the dead," the Serbian foreign minister added.

In his view, a difference of views should not prevent countries from taking part in the solution of the above-mentioned problems. He said that during its OSCE Chairmanship Serbia had exerted enormous efforts in cooperation with other member states to formulate the reaction of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to these serious threats.

"The OSCE's increasing involvement in the solution of these issues along with other international organizations, including our Mediterranean and Asian cooperation partners, is crucial for the solution of these complicated and often interrelated threats, which affect all our member states," Dacic stressed.

Source: TASS