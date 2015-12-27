&#39;GGG&#39; is 2nd in HBO 2015 Best Fighters rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Popular American TV company Home Box Office has announced the results of the year 2015 and published its rating of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Sports.kz says.

Gennady Golovkin, who is the world's middleweight champion as per WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF versions, took the 2nd position in the ranking after Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez.

HBO Best Boxers Rating 2015: 1. Roman Gonzalez (44-0, 38KO) 2. Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KO) 3. Sergey Kovalyov 4. Saoul Alvarez (45-1-1, 32 KO) 5. Andre Ward (28-0, 15KO) 6. Terence Crawford (27-0, 19KO) 7. Manny Pacquiao (57-62, 38KO) 8. Vassily Lomachenko (5-1, 3KO) 9. Kell Brook (35-0, 24KO) 10. Timothy Bradley (32-1-1, 12KO)