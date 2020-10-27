39 imported cases among air passengers reported in Kazakhstan from Oct 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 39 imported cases of COVID-19 among air travellers arrived in Kazakhstan have been reported since October 6, Kazakhstan’s Chief Medical Officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, a total of 44,834 have arrived in Kazakhstan by plane since October 6 when the measures related to COVID-19 test certificates were introduced. He said that the majority or 84% of those arrived from abroad had their test results for COVID-19, and 7,540 did not have and were placed in the quarantine hospitals. Of those without COVID-19 test results conducted by PCR, 39 found to be infected.

He also added that 31 foreign citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, UK, Turkey, and Germany without the certificates have been deported since October 6.