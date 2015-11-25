&#39;Islam - a path of peace and accord&#39; int&#39;l conference underway in Kyzylorda (PHOTO)

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - An international research-to-practice conference themed "Islam - a path of peace and accord" kicked off Wednesday in Kyzylorda.

Heads of regional departments of religious affairs, NGOs, government officials, and students from Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries were invited to the event. According to the organizers, the main goal of the conference is to exchange experience on the basis of the best practices in fight against religious extremism and terrorism. "Presently the religious situation in the region is quite stable. It is crucial to preserve religious stability and counter radicalism in all its manifestations," akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev said opening the conference.