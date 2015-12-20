  • kz
    &#39;Kairat&#39; wins Kazakhstan Futsal Championship

    23:31, 20 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty "Kairat" has beaten "Astana-Tulpar" 6:0 and became Kazakhstan Futsal Champion, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first half of the game Kairat players delivered four goals in the opponent's gate. In the second half Almaty athletes brought the team two more points. Douglas made hat-trick. Other goals were made by Dinmuhambet Suleimenov, Igor and Serik Zhamankulov. "Kairat" won Kazakhstan Futsal Championship for the 11th time in a row.

