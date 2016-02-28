  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    &#39;Mermaid&#39; becomes first Chinese movie to swim past $460m mark

    21:09, 28 February 2016
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Stephen Chow's "The Mermaid," a comic love story and environmental parable, became the first Chinese movie to pass the 3 billion yuan ($460 million) ticket sales mark on late Friday, according to movie consulting firm EntGroup.

    The movie has been riding ticket sales boom since its release on Feb 8, beating almost any record at the second largest film market, including the highest-grosser, previously held by another hit "Monster Hunt."
    The story centers on a property tycoon, who bought a marine reserve and wanted to develop it. A beautiful mermaid was chosen to seduce and kill the tycoon, until she fell in love with him, China Daily reports.
    Considering that it only took "The Mermaid" 12 days to overtake "Monster Hunt," many Chinese movie industry watchers are expecting the movie to cause a bigger splash.
    A report from EntGroup quoted Xiao Fei, founder of movie firm UP Pictures, as saying that many people thought it was impossible for China to have a film topping 5 billion yuan three years ago. "Now, everyone believes this mark is not far away anymore."

    Tags:
    World News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!