&#39;Passenger transportation&#39; JSC appoints new chairman of board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Decree of President of JSC "NC"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" has appointed Nurdaulet Kilybai chairman of the board of JSC "Passenger transportation", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

N. Kilybai was born on 10 April, 1978 in Mangystau region. He graduated from the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications named after M.Tynyshpayev, Eurasian National University named after L. Gumilyov. Mr.Kilybai began his career in 1999 as Mangyshlak station duty officer under the transportation department of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy". From 2008 to 2011 he served as deputy chairman of the Railways Ministry for Transport and Communications, President of JSC "Vokzal - Service", managing director of passenger services of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy". Since 2011 he worked in senior positions of JSC "NC"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", he served as chairman of the Committee for Transport and Communications under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From August 2013 to September 2015 he has been in office of Managing Director - Chief of Staff of JSC "NC"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".