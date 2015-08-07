  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    &#39;Rubin&#39;, &#39;Salzburg&#39;, &#39;Fenerbahce&#39;, &#39;Bordeaux, &#39;Lech&#39; and &#39;Slovan&#39; - potential opponents of Almaty &#39;Kairat&#39;

    14:10, 07 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of potential opponents of "Kairat" from Almaty narrowed downed to six, Sport.kz informs.

    The football club from Almaty is in the third group of the drawing. Thus, the potential opponents of "Kairat" are Russian "Rubin", Austrian "Salzburg", Turkish "Fenerbahce", French "Bordeaux", Polish "Lech" and Czech "Slovan".

    The drawing will be held today at 5 pm, Astana time.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!