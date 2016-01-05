393 babies born in Kazakhstan on last day of 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 393 babies were born in Kazakhstan on the last day of the 2015, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan informs.

Almaty is leading the way in terms of newborns. 82 babies were born in Almaty on December 31, 2015.

Then, Mangystau region is second with 51 newborns, East Kazakhstan region - 43, Almaty region - 39, Zhambyl region - 36, South Kazakhstan region - 28 and 27 babies were born in Astana on December 31, 2015.

However, 820 babies were born in Kazakhstan on December 31, 2014.