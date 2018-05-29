3rd Caspian Sea safety conference held in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Third edition of a conference on measures to ensure and improve the Caspian Sea's safety wrapped up in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on May 28.

Representatives from Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan attended the two-day conference, Trend's correspondent reported from the event, Trend reports.

Maritime safety, promoting interaction mechanisms on inspection and rescue affairs and taking advantage of legal capacities in controlling and inspecting ships were among the topics discussed at the event.

Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan participated in the second round of the conference in 2017 in Turkmenistan.

The largest inland body of water, the Caspian Sea is shared between five countries: Kazakhstan; Azerbaijan; Turkmenistan; Russia; and Iran, whose share is 650 sq kilometers. The ancient inhabitants of its coast believed the Caspian Sea was an ocean, presumably due to its saltwater and vastness.

Apart from its rich resources of oil and gas and significant diversity of aquatic animals, it provides Iran with a perfect opportunity to increase its revenue through expanding maritime tourism industry in its coasts; a prospect that has not been fully explored so far.

Iran's share of the Caspian Sea is divided between the provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, and Goelstan.

Past governments started various projects to capitalize on the Caspian Sea coastline, but the majority of the projects were never completed. If managed by the private sector, the unfinished projects may finally deliver on their potential by providing investment opportunities and by extension, create jobs and help boost the tourism industry and the economy.

However, the unfinished projects may be able to deliver on their potential if given to the private sector. Private investment will lead to the creation of jobs and boost the tourism industry and the economy.