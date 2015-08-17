  • kz
    3rd ECO coordinating committee meets in Tehran

    18:53, 17 August 2015
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The 3rd meeting of the coordination committee of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) opened in Tehran Monday morning.

    The meeting focuses on industrial property ownership and is hosted by the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties. It will work on ways to promote regional interactions to promote industrial property ownership and come up with suggestions to be handed to the secretary general of the organization. Representatives from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran are participating in the meeting, IRNA reports. A workshop will be set up on the sidelines of the meeting.

    Economy News
