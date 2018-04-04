3rd Eurasian Congress of Transfusiologists kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 3rd Eurasian Congress of Transfusiologists kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, the correspondent of Kazinform reports.

Opening the event, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov read out the greeting words of the country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Dear participants and guests of the Congress, I am sincerely glad to welcome you in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. This forum is devoted to one of the most important aspects of modern healthcare - blood donation. Today, transfusiologists around the world, who are engaged in saving lives, are facing urgent tasks to improve their work and strengthen cooperation at the regional and international levels," the message read.



It was also emphasized that Kazakhstan pays the most serious attention to the qualitative development of its healthcare system.

"Thanks to the reforms we implemented, the domestic blood service has achieved good results in its development and is one of the leaders in terms of the medical field development in the post-Soviet space. I am confident that a productive exchange of views and practical experience in the course of the work will help find effective ways to solve the issues of modern transfusiology and public health. I wish you fruitful work, health and success in your noble and humane activities," the Head of State wrote.



In his turn, Minister Birtanov also noted the importance of the event.

"We know that there is no such specialist who would not have encountered the issues of transfusiology in their practice. Therefore, this greeting message is addressed to all those people who work in this field," he said.



The 3rd Eurasian Congress of Transfusiologists will last in Astana from 4 to 7 April.



The event is attended by the representatives of the International Blood Transfusion Society, as well as leading transfusiologists from Great Britain, Spain, the USA, Germany, Japan, and Russia.