3rd Eurasian Economic Congress to take place in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The 3rd Eurasian Economic Congress will take place in Moscow on 6 December, BelTA learned from the Eurasian Communication Center, the organizer of the event.

According to the source, the Eurasian Economic Congress will offer a unique platform for discussing practical aspects of Eurasian economic integration and topical matters of business development in the Eurasian Economic Union.



The agenda of the Eurasian Economic Congress will include discussions about economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union in conditions of international tensions. Prospects, threats, and mechanisms to protect businesses will be discussed. Roundtable sessions will be held to address the formation of the common market of medications and medical products in the Eurasian Economic Union. The development of trade, the capital and insurance market, the information technologies industry in the Eurasian Economic Union will be looked into. The development of a new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, opportunities for localizing manufacturing processes, integration of regions of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will be talked over, too.



The number of special events to be held during the Congress will include the 8th Indian-Russian Business Dialogue.



Taking part in the event will be member of the Board (Minister) for Main Integration Directions of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatiana Valovaya, member of the Board (Minister) for Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mukai Kadyrkulov, member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Valery Koreshkov as well as experts, representatives of the private sector and administration agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.