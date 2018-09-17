  • kz
    3rd fight of GGG vs Canelo may take place next May

    23:30, 17 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter, Tom Loeffler, said that the third fight between Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez may take place in eight months, next May, Sports.kz reports.

    Boxingnews24 quotes Tom Loeffler as saying, 'if two judges saw Canelo winning, we can't argue with it. We have to respect their decision'.

    "GGG, to us, is still the champion. I think we'll probably see this fight a third time, because the second fight was even better than the first fight. So I wouldn't be surprised if we see it a third time," he said.

     

     

     

    Sport Gennady Golovkin
