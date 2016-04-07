3rd oil refinery to be built at Tengiz oil field

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP prepares documents for beginning construction of the third oil refinery at the Tengiz oil field, Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev told at the briefing dedicated to practical implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"Tengizchevroil" LLP produces 26.5 million tons of oil annually. The oil production level will grow by 12 million tons and reach 37 million tons a year upon completion of the project. Director General of "Tengizchevroil" LLP Ted Etchison told me. This project is very resource-consuming. However, all the expenses will pay off," N. Nogayev informed.