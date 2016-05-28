3rd sitting of Land Reform Commission began in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 3rd sitting of the Land Reform Commission has begun in Astana.

Chairman of the Commission, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed that 62 of 75 commission members are participating in the sitting today. This sitting will focus on leasing agricultural lands including leasing them to foreigners.

B. Sagintayev also told that heads of four task groups would have to report on the work done over the week today.

He also called on all the commission members to consider all the proposals transparently. "Our doors are open for everyone who would like to take part in the work of the commission. You are welcome to express your opinion," B. Sagintayev said.