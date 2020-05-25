3yo girl diagnosed with coronavirus in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Three-year-old girl contracted coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. The child contacted coronavirus-infected patient, resident of Issatay district, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the regional Operational Headquarters.

Over the past day the region has registered 12 new patients diagnosed with Covid-19 including 9 workers of Tengiz field.

«Three other coronavirus-infected people are a three-year-old girl from Issatay district, a 24-year-old resident of Atyrau and a 53-year-old resident of the city of Kulsary», the Operational Headquarters said. All the patients are hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital.

To date there are 891 coronavirus-infected people in the region. The number of recovered is 226.