    4.1 earthquake hits 517 km southwest of Almaty

    07:45, 15 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The seismic stations registered an earthquake on February 15, 2018 at  04:30:57, Almaty time.      

    "The epicenter of the earthquake is located in 517 km towards south-west of Almaty at the border with Tajkistan, Kyrgyzstan and China. The earthquake power was measured 9.7. Magnitude MPV 4.1. The epicenter coordinates are 39.31° north latitude 73.53° east longitude. Depth 0 km. No information of perceptibility (by МSК-64 scale)", - according to the Seismic Center  of Kazakhstan.

     

     

