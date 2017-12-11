  • kz
    4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Almaty region

    17:11, 11 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations of the Science Committee under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan has an earthquake on December 11 at 4:13:52 pm Almaty time, Kazinform reports with reference to some.kz.

    According to the agency, the earthquake epicenter was in Kazakhstan - in Almaty region, 258 km to the northeast of Almaty city. Depth: 25 km. Earthquake energy class: 9.1. Magnitude: 4.1.

