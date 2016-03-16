  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4.1-magnitude quake rocked on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

    21:50, 16 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked today in 105 km southeast from Almaty, Kazinform learnt from the National Seismological Stations Network.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km, 105 km southeast from Almaty, on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Its energy class made 9.3. MPV magnitude was 4.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.81° north latitude, 78.09° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!