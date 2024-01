ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations has registered an earthquake on October 16 at 07:51:36 a.m. Almaty time.

The earthquake epicenter was in East Kazakhstan region, 574 km northeast of Almaty city. Energy class: 8.7. MPV magnitude: 4.2. Epicenter coordinates: 47.83°N 80.17°E. Depth: 10 km.