ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake has been recorded today at 15:33:08 Astana time. It occurred in Kyrgyzstan, 488 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Network of Seismic Stations.

"The energy class of the earthquake was 9.7. MPV magnitude: 4.2. The epicenter coordinates: 39.54° N 73.70° E. Depth: 10 km. There is no information on the perceptibility (as per MSK-64 scale)," the report says.