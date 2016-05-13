  • kz
    4.3-magnitude earthquake rocked in 533 km from Almaty

    08:27, 13 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake rocked in 533 km from Almaty, in the territory of China on May 13.

    According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake was registered at 02:08:43 Almaty time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 5 km in 533 km northeast from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 10.3 and MPV magnitude was 4.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.65° north latitude and 82.67° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

