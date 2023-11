ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.3-magnitude earthquake rocked in 307 km southeast from Almaty on September 4.

According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake occured at 05:10:49 at a depth of 10 km.



The energy class of the quake made 10.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.44° north latitude, 77.08° east longitude.