4,305 Emiratis apply for second batch of UAE Astronaut Programme

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has received 4,305 applications for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, up by more than 7 percent from the first batch.

The second batch of the Programme is aimed at finding the next two Emirati astronauts who will join the UAE’s astronaut corps and further the country’s ambition for crewed space exploration. The registrations for the second batch of the Programme were officially closed on 1 May, WAM reports.

Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stated in a tweet on his official account on Twitter that two Emirati astronauts will be announced soon. His tweet revealed interesting statistics regarding applicants for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, including the presence of 130 PhD candidates and 1,400 Emirati women among the 4,305 applicants. His Highness expressed his pride in the desire and passion of the people of the UAE.

Coming within the framework of enhancing national capabilities in the space sector, the second batch aims to select two Emirati astronauts who will join astronauts Hazza AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi on future crewed space flights. The UAE’s space exploration mission serves the MBRSC’s strategy to strengthen the UAE’s position in the international space sector by contributing to and supporting the UAE’s vision of a prosperous future based on knowledge and scientific research. Over the next two years, the UAE Astronaut Programme’s team will focus on preparing and training a team of Emirati astronauts who will fulfil the aspirations of the UAE to contribute to scientific space exploration by participating in crewed space missions.

Projects such as the UAE Astronaut Programme are part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s comprehensive strategy to contribute to shaping the progressive approach of the space sector in the country. The Programme’s goals and ambitions make it a strategic platform for the country’s space exploration. The addition of two more astronauts to the UAE’s astronaut corps will help the country participate in more global space exploration missions and contribute to research that can answer many of the global problems. The legacy of the UAE Astronaut Programme also lies at the heart of MBRSC’s efforts to focus on international cooperation, industry collaboration and scientific diversity to achieve sustainable space exploration.

