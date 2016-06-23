4.3M quake rocked in 608 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.3M earthquake rocked today China, Kazinform learnt from the National Seismological Stations Network which registered it at 18:34:04 Almaty time.

According to the NSSN, the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km in 608 km eastward from Almaty, in Chinese territory. Its energy class made 10.7 and MPV magnitude was 4.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.14° north latitude and 84.33° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.