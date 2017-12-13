4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake was registered in Kazakhstan on December 13 at 3:56:54 pm Astana time, Kazinform reports with reference to some.kz.

According to the Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakh Science Committee, the earthquake epicenter was located in Almaty region on the Kazakh-Chinese border, 302 km northeast of Almaty city.

Earthquake energy class: 9.6. Magnitude: 4.4. The epicenter was located at the depth of 20 km.