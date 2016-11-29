4.4M quake rocked in 486km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake measuring 4.4 on MPV scale has been recorded in 486km southwest from Almaty city, the National Seismological Stations Network informs.

The quake occurred on November 29, 2016 at 09:50:23a.m. Almaty time.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 5km in 486km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.24° north latitude and 74.45° east longitude.