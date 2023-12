ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national seismological stations network informs about the earthquake registered at 03:41:07 a.m. Oct 2 in 336 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The energy class of the earthquake is 10.6, MPV magnitude is 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.09° north latitude and 74.09° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. No damages were reported.