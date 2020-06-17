4.5 thousand families receive targeted social assistance in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the social welfare office, 1,154,8 million tenge has already been paid to 4,419 families (22 thousand people), including 1,757 large families, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The social welfare office says low-income, large families under the poverty line are among recipients of targeted social assistance. The poverty line is updated each quarter and equals 70% of the subsistence minimum. Thus, with the subsistence minimum at 33,590 tenge following the second quarter of 2020, the poverty line has equaled 23,513 tenge.

4.6 billion tenge has been allocated this year from the national budget to provide 35.4 thousand people with targeted social assistance. 1,154,8 million tenge has already been paid to 4,419 families (22 thousand people), including 1,757 large families.

The social welfare office also stated all recipients starting this year would also be presented with guaranteed social packages that include in-kind support for children, including meals and hygiene supplies for pre-school children, and food baskets, school uniforms and accessories, reimbursement of transport costs for school-aged children.

Overall 3, 804 children aged from 1 to 6 have received food baskets worth 36.6 million tenge.