4,5 thousand people visited new skiing base in Zerenda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today akim of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has visited the skiing base in Sadovoye village, which is one of the new winter tourism development projects of Zerenda district.



The skiing base occupies 110 hectares. KZT 392 million has been spent on construction of the base under the Road Map for Business 2020. The facility was put in service in July 1, 2016.





The facility works year round. Only last year it was visited by 4,500 people. Till 2020 it is planned to build a new hotel complex for 200 places, said the Director of the complex Anara Bektimirova.



The region akim held a meeting with local residents to answer their questions and requests, related to business development, social welfare and housing.



