4,560 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 4,560 including

929 in Nur-Sultan city,

1286 in Almaty city,

228 in Shymkent city,

104 in Akmola region,

172 in Aktobe region,

178 in Almaty region,

236 in Atyrau region,

47 in East Kazakhstan region,

173 in Zhambyl region,

252 in West Kazakhstan region,

191 in Karaganda region,

60 in Kostanay region,

231 in Kyzylorda region,

105 in Mangistau region,

148 in Pavlodar region,

33 in North Kazakhstan region,

187 in Turkestan region.

In total, 8,969 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 35 people in the country.