  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4.5M earthquake registered in China

    07:03, 30 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5M earthquake occurred in 499km from Almaty on 30 November 2016 at 04:15:47a.m., Kazinform refers to the National Seismological Stations Network.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10km in 499km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 9.7 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.14° north latitude and 74.37° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!