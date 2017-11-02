4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science has registered an earthquake on November 2 at 11:21:28 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform refers to the website of the agency.

According to the agency, the earthquake epicenter was located in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, 264 km east of Almaty city. The depth of the quake was 10 km. Earthquake energy class: 10.3. Magnitude: 4.6.

In Ketmen village, the magnitude was 3-4.