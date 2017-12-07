  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4.6-magnitude quake hits 252 km from Almaty

    22:41, 07 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday night, seismic specialists have recorded an earthquake 252 km from Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Network of Seismic Stations.

    "An earthquake was registered on December 7, 2017, at 7:16:40 p.m. Almaty time," the report says.

    According to the experts, the earthquake epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, 252 km south of Almaty city.

    Earthquake energy class: 9.4. MPV Magnitude: 4.6. Epicenter coordinates: 41.49° N 78.92° E. Depth: 20 km. No information on perceptibility (as per MSK-64 scale).

     

    Tags:
    Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!