ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national seismic stations registered an earthquake on December 29, 2016 at 19:05:35, Almaty time.

"The epicenter of earthquake is located in 231 km south-east from Almaty, on Kazakhstan's territory. The class of the earthquake is 10.0. Magnitude MPV 4.6 Coordinates 42.55° n.l. 79.60° e.l. Depth 0-5 km.