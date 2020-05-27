4,669 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 4,669 including

974 in Nur-Sultan city,

1330 in Almaty city,

230 in Shymkent city,

106 in Akmola region,

175 in Aktobe region,

180 in Almaty region,

236 in Atyrau region,

50 in East Kazakhstan region,

173 in Zhambyl region,

252 in West Kazakhstan region,

193 in Karaganda region,

60 in Kostanay region,

231 in Kyzylorda region,

111 in Mangistau region,

148 in Pavlodar region,

33 in North Kazakhstan region,

187 in Turkestan region.

In total, 9,304 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has claimed lives of 37 people in the country.