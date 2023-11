ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4.6-magnitude earthquake stroke 258 km east of Almaty.

The earthquake was recorded February 14 at 1 am. The epicenter located 258 km east of Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Energy class of the earthquake was 9.9. Magnitude - MPV 4,6. The depth of the quake was 25 km. There is no information about tangibility.