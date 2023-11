ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 4.6-magnitude earthquake has occurred 635 km south-east of Almaty in China.

The earthquake was registered on January 20 at 5:07 pm. The epicenter was located 635 kilometers southeast of the city of Almaty in China. Energy class was 10.6. The depth of the quake was 0-5 km. there is no information about the tangibility.